Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million.

NASDAQ RSVR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. Reservoir Media has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

In other Reservoir Media news, major shareholder Richmond Hill Capital Partners purchased 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $56,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Cook purchased 6,479 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $47,167.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 491,197 shares of company stock worth $3,449,927.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSVR. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $33,775,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth approximately $4,269,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,487,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth $1,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

