Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMDGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.20). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCMD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.01. 192,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,381. The company has a market cap of $259.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

