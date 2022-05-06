Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) to report $34.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.50 million and the lowest is $30.70 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $40.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $145.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.66 million to $154.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $164.44 million, with estimates ranging from $162.58 million to $166.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.
TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. 326,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,229. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 360.86 and a quick ratio of 360.86. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $14.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 118.52%.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
