Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.40. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ameresco by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $101.86.

About Ameresco (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.