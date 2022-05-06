Zacks: Analysts Expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $676.04 Million

Analysts predict that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) will post $676.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $662.40 million and the highest is $689.67 million. Clarivate reported sales of $428.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLVT. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,920,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,693,000 after acquiring an additional 213,319 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 1,405.5% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,525,000 after acquiring an additional 25,583,059 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth approximately $547,157,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,200,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,107,000 after acquiring an additional 572,516 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 15.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 215,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,724. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 0.84. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

