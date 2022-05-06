Zacks: Analysts Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Euronav reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The business had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in Euronav by 42.5% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 34,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Euronav by 40.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

