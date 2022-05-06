Zacks: Analysts Expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. ironSource’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

Shares of IS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,305,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,708. ironSource has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 9,773.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after buying an additional 14,955,807 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,824,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,014,000 after buying an additional 8,644,317 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of ironSource by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ironSource by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,627,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

