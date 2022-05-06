Zacks: Analysts Expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.76 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 33.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 46,426 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 1,636.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 103,445 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in O-I Glass by 15.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 85,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in O-I Glass by 20.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 22,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 873,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

