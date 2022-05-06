Zacks: Analysts Expect Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.75. Paramount Global posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paramount Global.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion.

PARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of PARA traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. 231,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,340,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

