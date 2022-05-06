Zacks: Analysts Expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. Select Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $255.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of WTTR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,883. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $10.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Select Energy Services by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Select Energy Services by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Select Energy Services by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

