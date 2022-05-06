Zacks: Analysts Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.92. Southern reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $74.37. 220,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,471,193. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.48. Southern has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $77.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

