Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Will Announce Earnings of $9.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) will post $9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $11.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.13. Everest Re Group posted earnings per share of $14.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $33.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.75 to $34.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $40.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.60 to $44.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.92 by $0.39. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.49 EPS.

RE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.50.

NYSE:RE traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.50. 5,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.22 and its 200-day moving average is $281.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $234.87 and a 1-year high of $308.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 500.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

