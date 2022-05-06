Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) to report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kiromic BioPharma’s earnings. Kiromic BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kiromic BioPharma.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the third quarter worth $31,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 218.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the third quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

KRBP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.61. Kiromic BioPharma has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $11.00.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

