Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.99. Science Applications International posted earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.86.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $83.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,925. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.68. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $96.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.