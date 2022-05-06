Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.28). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNGX stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,243. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.