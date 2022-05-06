Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.28). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNGX stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,243. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.