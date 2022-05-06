Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) to post sales of $314.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $303.00 million and the highest is $326.00 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $193.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share.

AHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. 30,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $247.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.12. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.