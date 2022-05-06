Zacks: Brokerages Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 344.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digi International.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,732,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Digi International by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Digi International by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Digi International stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $19.29. 190,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,312. Digi International has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.03 million, a PE ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Digi International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digi International (DGII)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.