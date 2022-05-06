Zacks: Brokerages Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 344.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on DGII. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,732,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Digi International by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Digi International by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digi International stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $19.29. 190,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,312. Digi International has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.03 million, a PE ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Digi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.