Zacks: Brokerages Expect DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) to report sales of $86.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.40 million and the lowest is $86.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year sales of $366.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.36 million to $369.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $403.74 million, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $406.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DoubleDown Interactive.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,784,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,652,000 after buying an additional 1,881,712 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $3,642,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,533,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,818,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDI traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,602. The company has a quick ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DoubleDown Interactive has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91.

About DoubleDown Interactive (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Ellen's Road to Riches games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.