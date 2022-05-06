Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Announce $1.79 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. ICU Medical posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $10.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $12.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICUI. StockNews.com cut shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $207.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.48. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $183.39 and a 12 month high of $282.00.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 337.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 33.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

