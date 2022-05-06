Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Kingstone Companies posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kingstone Companies.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ KINS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,534. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,694,000. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies (Get Rating)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.