Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.16 Million

Analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $12.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.70 million. NeoGames reported sales of $13.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $50.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.80 million to $53.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $53.78 million, with estimates ranging from $47.40 million to $58.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeoGames.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 9.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NeoGames in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 52.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NeoGames by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NeoGames by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGames in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NeoGames by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. 123,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,942. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The firm has a market cap of $291.01 million, a PE ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39.

NeoGames Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.