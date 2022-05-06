Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Announce $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.94. Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $3.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.72. 1,008,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.58%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

