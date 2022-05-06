Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Analysts expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.21. Unum Group posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,295.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.16. 163,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,455. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

