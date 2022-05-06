Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.68. 8,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.42. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $344.05 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

