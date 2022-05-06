Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 42.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody acquired 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 176,960 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 33.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

