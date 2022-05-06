Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) to Sell

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.96. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 36.05%. Analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Tooley acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.38 per share, with a total value of $190,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg A. Steffens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.47 per share, with a total value of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,153,686.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

