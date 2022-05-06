Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Weber (NYSE:WEBR) to Hold

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

Get Weber alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WEBR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

Shares of NYSE WEBR opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Weber has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. Weber’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weber will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan T. Congalton acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth about $2,186,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weber (WEBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.