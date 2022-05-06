Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avista (NYSE:AVA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVA. Mizuho began coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. Avista has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $47.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avista will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $63,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Avista by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

