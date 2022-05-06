Zacks Investment Research Lowers Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BHR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.53%.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $176,824.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Nunneley acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

