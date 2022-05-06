Zacks Investment Research Lowers MP Materials (NYSE:MP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

MP opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 3.38. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MP Materials will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $1,152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320 in the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 762.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

