Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OCUL. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.22.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.