Zacks Investment Research Lowers Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

OPCH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $156,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,460 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Option Care Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Option Care Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Option Care Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Option Care Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

