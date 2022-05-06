Zacks Investment Research Lowers SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAIL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $64.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.70 and a beta of 1.55.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,005,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $136,137.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,585. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,074,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,611,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after buying an additional 203,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,044,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,063,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after buying an additional 83,877 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.