Zacks Investment Research Lowers Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.65.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.54. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 660.25% and a negative return on equity of 37.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $59,004 over the last 90 days. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 442,960 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16,368.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 119,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 173.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 55,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

