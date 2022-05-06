Zacks Investment Research Lowers Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Bank of America cut Velo3D from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

VLD stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Velo3D has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Velo3D will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter worth $2,511,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the fourth quarter worth $2,422,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter worth $84,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Velo3D by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,357,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 501,375 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

