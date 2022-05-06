Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) to “Buy”

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances(R) offering exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Bath & Body Works, formerly known as L BRANDS INC, is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

BBWI traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.82. 4,596,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,422,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $60.50. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,238,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,815,000 after purchasing an additional 412,656 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.