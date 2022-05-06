Zacks Investment Research Upgrades COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.89.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.12. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $42,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $79,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

