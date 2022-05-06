Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) traded down 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.31 and last traded at $35.59. 6,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 390,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 488.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Zai Lab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Zai Lab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

