Zano Price Tops $0.66 on Major Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $85,837.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001838 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,994.05 or 1.00029846 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00049234 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00242500 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00099847 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00141168 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.03 or 0.00286334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,181,503 coins and its circulating supply is 11,152,003 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

