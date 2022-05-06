Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,314,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 64,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,427,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN opened at $117.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.78. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $153.43.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $70,466.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 4,800 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total transaction of $548,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,518,804. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

