Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.65-6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.55.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.95. 21,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,683. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $174.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 118.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.94.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.15 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.09.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.