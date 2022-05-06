Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.62. Zoned Properties shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 4,535 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.
About Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY)
