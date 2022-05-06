ZooKeeper Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $312,736.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and $312,736.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00211736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.46 or 0.00220396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.29 or 0.00480611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00039920 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,117.70 or 2.00019367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 145,634,394 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.