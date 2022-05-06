Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $94.06 and last traded at $94.06, with a volume of 39426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.84.

Specifically, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,265. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.72 and its 200 day moving average is $166.36. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

