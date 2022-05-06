ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Raymond James

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.35.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.52. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,311,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $15,924,741.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,841,102 shares of company stock valued at $108,974,401. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $5,750,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 111,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.