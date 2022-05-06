Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $372.18

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 372.18 ($4.65) and traded as low as GBX 325 ($4.06). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.25), with a volume of 9,474 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 323.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 371.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £150.73 million and a P/E ratio of 34.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

