Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Zuora stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. Zuora has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 2.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $75,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $169,162.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,279.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zuora by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

