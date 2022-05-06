Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

ZYME has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

ZYME stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $6.22. 2,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,769. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.11. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 794.01% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Zymeworks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Zymeworks by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zymeworks by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Zymeworks by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

