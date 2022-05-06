Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.
ZYME has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.
ZYME stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $6.22. 2,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,769. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Zymeworks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Zymeworks by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zymeworks by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Zymeworks by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zymeworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
