-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Samsara’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Samsara will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Samsara.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million.

IOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $108,162,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $77,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $67,858,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 117.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,807. Samsara has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

