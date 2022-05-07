-$0.23 EPS Expected for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). InMed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

INM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:INM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. 55,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,202. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

